Four dead, dozens missing after cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Dharali, Sukhi

The cloudburst, which triggered a flash flood of unprecedented intensity, led to a terrifying wave of water, mud, and rocks hurtling towards the village. The flood engulfed swathes of the settlement and reignited fears of significant loss of life.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of absolute chaos and panic as screams filled the air, with residents scrambling for safety.

Several hotels and shops in the busy Dharali market were instantly swamped, many collapsing under the sheer force of the floodwaters. The market area itself is reported to be completely washed away.

"We fear the actual casualty count could exceed 30," a resident, who wished not to be named, told reporters, reflecting the deep anxiety prevalent in the community.