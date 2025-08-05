Four dead, dozens missing after cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Dharali, Sukhi

UTTARKASHI: A powerful cloudburst tore through Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, sweeping away homes and leaving at least four people dead. The Uttarkashi administration is also reporting a second could burst in the Sukhi Top near Dharali.
The administration has so far confirmed six people missing, feared to be swept away or buried under the debris, local estimates paint a grimmer picture. Authorities fear the toll could rise, as initial reports suggest dozens may be trapped. The disaster marks yet another blow to a region frequently battered by extreme weather.
The cloudburst, which triggered a flash flood of unprecedented intensity, led to a terrifying wave of water, mud, and rocks hurtling towards the village. The flood engulfed swathes of the settlement and reignited fears of significant loss of life.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of absolute chaos and panic as screams filled the air, with residents scrambling for safety.
Several hotels and shops in the busy Dharali market were instantly swamped, many collapsing under the sheer force of the floodwaters. The market area itself is reported to be completely washed away.
"We fear the actual casualty count could exceed 30," a resident, who wished not to be named, told reporters, reflecting the deep anxiety prevalent in the community.
Many hotels and commercial establishments have been utterly destroyed. Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Army (Harsil), Police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were immediately mobilised and dispatched to Bhatwari to commence rescue operations.
District Disaster Management Officer Jaiprakash Singh Panwar, Uttarkashi, provided insights into the immediate response. "We received information about this heavy rainfall and cloudburst from a villager via phone at quarter to two (1:45 PM)," Panwar told The New Indian Express.
"Immediately after, the Army, Police, and SDRF were pressed into relief and rescue operations. The number of people confirmed missing after being swept away in the debris is currently six."
He added that the District Magistrate and the entire administrative machinery are present at the site, with rescue and relief efforts being conducted on a "war footing."
Disturbing videos circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing the aftermath of the cloudburst, depict widespread destruction and the desperate cries of villagers.
The visuals underscore the severity of the disaster and strongly indicate that the number of fatalities could indeed rise significantly as rescue efforts progress. Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava, Army PRO, confirmed the recovery of a body from the debris.
"Troops of Ibexbrigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations," he stated. "The extent of damage is being ascertained, and updates will follow as relief operations unfold."
PM Modi on an X post expressed condolences to the people affected by the tragedy at Dharali in Uttarkashi and prayed for the well-being of all the victims. "I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation," he said.
"Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he added.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed profound grief over the loss of life and property in Dharali. He extended his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand CM to get information on the flash flood in Dharali, and three ITBP, four NDRF teams have been dispatched.
Teams from the Army, SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other relevant agencies are currently engaged in the daunting task of search and rescue at the site.