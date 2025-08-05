BJP government in UP fundamentally against education, democratic rights: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of being fundamentally against education and democratic rights.

Addressing the media at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here, Yadav criticised the state government's recent actions targeting the SP's 'PDA Pathshala' campaign, where volunteers have been conducting informal classes in areas where primary schools were recently "shut or merged."

Calling the BJP "the biggest mafia for being against education," Yadav said even the British never filed FIRs for running educational initiatives.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also condemned the filing of police cases against PDA Pathshala volunteers and asserted that such classes would continue until the government reopens the shut schools and appoints teachers and principals.

"This is not going to stop because of police threats," Yadav said.

He demanded the complete rollback of the school merger plan and the immediate reopening of closed primary schools.

Yadav pointed out that when the Samajwadi Party was in power, it set up new schools and launched innovative education models, including cultural schools in the state capital.

He accused the BJP of failing to support or sustain the initiative.

Citing the recent roof collapse incident at a school in the chief minister's home district that left students injured, Yadav said the "poor" condition of schools highlights the government's neglect.

The SP leader also targeted the state's Panchayati Raj Department for allegedly issuing a controversial letter that selectively focused on specific castes and communities.