Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets another 40-day parole, 14th since 2017

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a 57-year-old convict in rape and murder cases, walked out of Sunaria jail on his 14th temporary release since 2017. The self-styled godman was granted a 40-day parole this time.

Sources said Ram Rahim Singh left Sunaria jail early at 6 AM under tight police security and reached the Dera headquarters in Sirsa around 9 AM in a cavalcade of seven SUVs. This will be the first time in eight years that he will celebrate his birthday—on August 15—at the Sirsa dera. In the past, during previous paroles or furloughs around this occasion, he had mostly stayed at his Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh. He is expected to remain at the Sirsa dera until returning to jail on September 14.

According to sources, this will be his 58th birthday, though the celebrations are likely to be limited. He may address his followers virtually, as the administration has reportedly not granted permission for large gatherings at the dera.