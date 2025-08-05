Fake doctor in Assam handles 50 caesarean sections in a decade, held

GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested a fake doctor after he allegedly handled several pregnancy cases and performed more than 50 caesarean sections for a decade.

The accused, Pulak Malakar, hails from southern Assam’s Barak Valley. The locals knew him as an obstetrician and gynaecologist. He practised at a private hospital in Silchar of Cachar district.

According to reports, Malakar worked as a fourth-grade employee in various hospitals prior to becoming a doctor with a forged MBBS certificate, allegedly obtained from a racket by shelling out a huge amount of money.

The accused was arrested two days ago. He was produced in a local court and it sent him to a six-day police remand. Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told the media the police had received inputs about the man treating patients by using a fake degree.

A resultant investigation revealed his certificate from a government medical college in Odisha was forged.