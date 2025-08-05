Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Satyapal Malik, the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday at the age of 79, officials said.

Malik passed away at around 1:10 pm at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following a prolonged illness, officials confirmed.

Malik served as the 10th and final Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was during his tenure that the Union government revoked Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and splitting it into two union territories.

Malik’s political career spanned more than five decades across multiple parties and states. He was first elected as a legislator from Baghpat with the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, founded by former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

He later served as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh between 1980 and 1989, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh in 1989 on a Janata Dal ticket.

Malik was appointed as the national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2012 and reappointed in 2014.

Malik held several gubernatorial posts in the final phase of his public life. He was appointed Governor of Bihar in 2017, briefly held additional charge of Odisha in 2018, and served as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and finally Meghalaya, before demitting office in October 2022.