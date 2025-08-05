From 'Donald Trump' to 'Shri Ram'; Bihar gets bizarre residence certificate applications

PATNA: Amid the raging row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, a bizarre application for a residence certificate has taken officials at the Mohiuddin Nagar block office under Patori subdivision in Samastipur district by surprise. The applicant, none other than US President Donald Trump!

An application for a residence certificate in the name of Donald John Trump, a "resident" of Hasanpur village under Mohiuddin Nagar block in Samastipur district, was uploaded online on July 29, 2025. The application (bearing number BRCCO/2025), using the photograph of US President Trump, mentioned the name of his father as Frederick Christ Trump and his mother’s name as Mary Anne Macleod.

The date of birth of the applicant has been mentioned as June 10, 1946, and his gender as male as per his Aadhaar card. When contacted, Brijesh Kumar Dwivedi, circle officer of Mohiuddin Nagar, told this reporter over the phone that the application was rejected for obvious reasons.

During the investigation, it came to light that the Aadhar card used in the application had been tampered with to mislead the officials, he said.