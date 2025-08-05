From 'Donald Trump' to 'Shri Ram'; Bihar gets bizarre residence certificate applications

PATNA: Amid the raging row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, a bizarre application for a residence certificate has taken officials at the Mohiuddin Nagar block office under Patori subdivision in Samastipur district by surprise. The applicant, none other than US President Donald Trump!
An application for a residence certificate in the name of Donald John Trump, a "resident" of Hasanpur village under Mohiuddin Nagar block in Samastipur district, was uploaded online on July 29, 2025. The application (bearing number BRCCO/2025), using the photograph of US President Trump, mentioned the name of his father as Frederick Christ Trump and his mother’s name as Mary Anne Macleod.
The date of birth of the applicant has been mentioned as June 10, 1946, and his gender as male as per his Aadhaar card. When contacted, Brijesh Kumar Dwivedi, circle officer of Mohiuddin Nagar, told this reporter over the phone that the application was rejected for obvious reasons.
During the investigation, it came to light that the Aadhar card used in the application had been tampered with to mislead the officials, he said.
"We have taken serious note of the matter and referred it to the Cyber police station for further investigation. Stern legal action will be initiated against the person involved," Dwivedi said.
He, however, admitted that several such applications were received at the block office in the wake of the SIR of electoral rolls.
On Tuesday, authorities in Khagaria district uncovered a spate of fake online applications for residence certificates under absurd and fictitious names, including 'Shri Ram'. The form listed father’s name as 'Kawwa Singh' and mother’s as 'Maina Devi'. The address of the applicant has been mentioned as Bhadas village, ward number 4 under Gangaur police station. Strangely, the applicant uploaded the picture of a crow in the application.
Other applications for residence certificates listed names such as ‘Mata Sita’ and 'Shri Ram' and included fake photos. In all these cases, Aadhaar cards were tampered with to include the names, addresses and photos.
Residence and income certificate applications with names 'Dog Babu', 'Dogesh Babu' and 'Sonalika' were received in Patna, Nawada and East Champaran districts.
The district administration has written to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Delhi to trace the IP addresses used to submit the fake applications. Officials said that this will help identify those behind the fraudulent activities.
Aamir Hussain, CO, Sadar, Khagaria, said that all such applications have been rejected and FIRs lodged at respective police stations.
"Police investigation is underway," he added.