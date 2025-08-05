Himachal rains: 453 roads blocked across state, total loss touches Rs 1,700 crore

CHANDIGARH: Heavy downpour since Monday evening triggered widespread landslides and flooding across Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, blocking the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway and several other roads and disrupting day to day life. A total of 453 roads including four national highways closed across the state.
Till now, 192 persons have lost their lives in landslides, cloudbursts, flashfloods and 301 are injured. The total loss caused by flashfloods and torrential rain in the state has touched Rs 1,753.63 crore.
As per the state emergency operation centre, as on Tuesday morning, 449 roads and four national highways were blocked across the state. Of these, 318 roads and three national highways are in Mandi district, 67 roads and one national highways in Kullu district, 23 roads in Kangra district, 22 roads in Sirmour district, ten roads in Una district, four each in Bilaspur and Chamba districts and one in Shimla. Additionally, 753 electricity transformers have been damaged and 276 water supply schemes disrupted.
The Public Works Department suffered a loss of Rs 880 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department at Rs 618 crore, horticulture sector Rs 27.43 crore and the agriculture sector Rs 11.45 crore.
Sources said that the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway has been blocked at many places due to landslides and continuous shooting stones. Also, the alternate road via Kataula–Kamand is blocked due to similar conditions. Not only these important roads, the Mandi-Dharampur highway via Kotli is blocked near Kainchi Mod and Mandi-Jogindernagar highway is also impassable. The Mandi-Rewalsar road near Lohardi has been blocked as several link roads in different parts of the district have reported landslides and water logging.
Due to incessant rains, the Beas River and its tributaries are on the verge of flooding low-lying regions. Due to water logging in the Balh area of Mandi the movement of public and emergency services has further complicated.
The district administration has launched extensive restoration efforts but due to persistent rainfall and unstable terrain these efforts have been hampered. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and regular updates are expected as conditions evolve.
Meanwhile, road users are being urged to strictly follow the instructions issued by local authorities and on-ground personnel. Mandi Police have issued public advisories urging residents and travelers to avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from riversides and landslide-prone zones. Emergency response teams are on alert and restoration machinery has been deployed to clear debris and reopen the affected routes.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rainfall for the next few hours, prompting authorities to remain vigilant. An orange alert for heavy rain in Una, Bilaspur and Kangra districts and a yellow alert for heavy rain in Sirmaur, Mandi and Hamirpur districts on August 5 have been issued.