Himachal rains: 453 roads blocked across state, total loss touches Rs 1,700 crore

CHANDIGARH: Heavy downpour since Monday evening triggered widespread landslides and flooding across Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, blocking the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway and several other roads and disrupting day to day life. A total of 453 roads including four national highways closed across the state.

Till now, 192 persons have lost their lives in landslides, cloudbursts, flashfloods and 301 are injured. The total loss caused by flashfloods and torrential rain in the state has touched Rs 1,753.63 crore.

As per the state emergency operation centre, as on Tuesday morning, 449 roads and four national highways were blocked across the state. Of these, 318 roads and three national highways are in Mandi district, 67 roads and one national highways in Kullu district, 23 roads in Kangra district, 22 roads in Sirmour district, ten roads in Una district, four each in Bilaspur and Chamba districts and one in Shimla. Additionally, 753 electricity transformers have been damaged and 276 water supply schemes disrupted.

The Public Works Department suffered a loss of Rs 880 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department at Rs 618 crore, horticulture sector Rs 27.43 crore and the agriculture sector Rs 11.45 crore.