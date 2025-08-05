INDIA bloc to firm up plans on SIR on August 7

NEW DELHI: As the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue in Bihar escalates, the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders are set to hold a dinner meeting on Thursday to firm up future strategy over the issue. Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said, “There we will be a gathering in Delhi on August 7. INDIA alliance leaders will be there”.

The dinner meeting will be hosted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said sources. Gandhi is likely to hold a press conference in Delhi on August 6, in which he may reveal evidence against the Election Commission (EC) on electoral malpractices during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and Maharashtra assembly election, a source said.

Comparing the findings to an “atom bomb”, he had claimed that it will be revealed soon. The Congress may discuss its findings with other parties in the Thursday meeting.

The meeting will be attended by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav among others. Confirming the attendance of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Gandhi has specially invited Thackeray for the meeting.

As the election for the post of Vice President has been scheduled for September 9, the leaders will also discuss a joint candidate. The opposition parties are also planning to take out a march to the office of the EC on August 8.

Didi rejigs party team

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday named Abhishek Banerjee as the party leader in the Lok Sabha, replacing veteran MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Confirming the development in the evening in a post on X, Banerjee said that she convened a virtual meeting today with all AITC MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after a which a unanimous decision was taken to make Abhishek the leader of party in Lok Sabha.