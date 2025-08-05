India, Philippines ink strategic partnership; ‘friends by choice, partners by destiny’, says PM Modi

India and the Philippines on Tuesday entered into a strategic partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the strengthening of defence relations was a symbol of deep mutual trust between the nations.

The announcement came during a bilateral meeting between Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. in New Delhi.

"It is a matter of pleasure that today we have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a strategic partnership. A comprehensive action plan has also been formulated to translate the potential of this partnership into results," Modi said.

India and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations and the two leaders released a postage stamp to commemorate the occasion.

Modi also thanked the Philippine government for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and standing with India in the fight against terrorism.

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future," Modi said.

The PM said the Philippines is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and 'MAHASAGAR' vision.

"We are committed to peace, security, prosperity and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. We support freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws," Modi said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of civilizational connections.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr of the Philippines at Hyderabad House. India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of our civilizational, historical and people-to-people connections. Comprehensive discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations lie ahead."

Earlier in the day, Marcos Jr. was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his maiden State Visit to India. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

The MEA stated that Marcos Jr. was presented with a Guard of Honour as part of the ceremonial welcome.

"A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines on his maiden State Visit to India was welcomed by Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," the MEA wrote on X.

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Addressing the media at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

"Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.