INTERVIEW | ‘SIR is match-fixing, TMC will take to the streets in protest’

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is “match fixing”, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev tells Parvez Sultan in an interview. She claims that it is a politically motivated attempt to tamper with voter rolls. She warns that if the process is initiated in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress will take to the streets in mass protest. Excerpts:

How does the TMC view the SIR exercise in Bihar?

The Election Commission has every right to review a voter’s list, removing names of the deceased or those who have relocated. But how they are doing it makes it unconstitutional and an exclusionary exercise. The EC suddenly started it on short notice, without any discussion with any political party. The EC is seeking documents from three time periods: pre-1987, 1987–2004, and post-2004.

If you look at Section 3 of the Citizenship Act 1955, the entire 1987-2004 period has been lifted from the Citizenship Act. The EC cannot enter into an inquiry on whether a person is a citizen or not. It suggests the poll panel is overstepping its mandate by entering the domain of citizenship verification. Hence, the TMC is certain this is a backdoor National Register of Citizens exercise to exclude voters under the guise of a routine revision. The timing of the exercise, after 2024 polls also raises suspicion. It is a motivated move triggered by the BJP’s drop in support.

What are your concerns regarding this process in West Bengal?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains one of the strongest challengers to the BJP. Unable to counter her grassroots strength, the BJP is resorting to what Abhishek Banerjee calls a “silent intensive rigging” (SIR) through voter list manipulation. They can’t beat our organisational strength. So they are going to en masse exclude people to tamper with the election result.