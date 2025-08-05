Maharashtra BJP spokesperson appointed as Bombay HC judge; Opposition demands action

MUMBAI: The appointment of Advocate Arati Sathe as a judge of the Bombay High Court has sparked controversy after it emerged that she had been serving as the official spokesperson for the Maharashtra BJP.

The Supreme Court of India, in its meeting held on July 28, 2025, approved the proposal for the appointment of Ajit Bhagwantrao Kadehankar, Ms. Arati Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar as judges of Bombay HC.

Sathe's appointment as a Bombay High Court judge has triggered a political uproar in Maharashtra, where Opposition leaders have raised objections and demanded that she be removed to maintain fairness and impartiality in the Indian judiciary system.

Rohit Pawar, MLA and General Secretary of NCP (SP), posted a screenshot of Arati Sathe’s appointment as Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, on Maharashtra BJP’s letterhead and endorsed by Ms. Sathe on her social media account.

Rohit Pawar said that the appointment of a person who advocates for the ruling party from a public platform as a judge is the greatest blow to democracy. He said such appointments will have far-reaching consequences on the impartiality of the Indian judicial system.