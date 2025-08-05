Man beaten to death over Rs 200 loan in UP’s Gonda, family stages protest

GONDA: A 22-year-old newly married man was allegedly beaten to death over a Rs 200 loan dispute, triggering protests from family members who placed his body on the Gonda–Lucknow highway, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Hriday Lal, a mason from Laxmanpur Jaat village, had lent Rs 700 to a fellow villager, Ram Anuj. A heated argument broke out between them on August, 1 when Lal demanded Rs 200 back.

The altercation turned violent, and he was allegedly attacked with sticks by Anuj, his brother Ram Kishore, son Jagdish, and nephews Pankaj and Chandan.

Lal was taken to Lucknow for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

As the body was being brought back in an ambulance on Monday evening, the family attempted to block the Gonda–Lucknow highway at Balpur by placing the body on the road.