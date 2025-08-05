'Misleading, factually baseless': Former Jaisalmer Royals object to NCERT textbook map showing city under Maratha empire

JAISALMER: Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer, strongly protested on Tuesday against a map in a Class 8 NCERT social science textbook that depicts the former princely state of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described the map as "factually incorrect and misleading," urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take immediate action and remove the erroneous content.

“The map shown in the NCERT Social Science textbook for Class 8 (Unit 3, page 71) depicts Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire, which is historically misleading, factually baseless, and deeply objectionable. Such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only undermines the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also disrespects our glorious history and public sentiments. This is not merely a textbook error but appears to be an attempt to tarnish the sacrifices, sovereignty, and valorous legacy of our ancestors,” Singh stated.