'Misleading, factually baseless': Former Jaisalmer Royals object to NCERT textbook map showing city under Maratha empire

JAISALMER: Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer, strongly protested on Tuesday against a map in a Class 8 NCERT social science textbook that depicts the former princely state of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described the map as "factually incorrect and misleading," urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take immediate action and remove the erroneous content.
“The map shown in the NCERT Social Science textbook for Class 8 (Unit 3, page 71) depicts Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire, which is historically misleading, factually baseless, and deeply objectionable. Such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only undermines the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also disrespects our glorious history and public sentiments. This is not merely a textbook error but appears to be an attempt to tarnish the sacrifices, sovereignty, and valorous legacy of our ancestors,” Singh stated.
He further emphasized that no authentic historical sources mention any Maratha dominance, invasion, taxation, or authority in Jaisalmer.
“On the contrary, our royal records clearly state that the Marathas never had any interference in the affairs of the Jaisalmer princely state,” Singh added.
Addressing the Union Education Minister directly, Singh said, “Dharmendra Pradhan ji, on behalf of the entire Jaisalmer family, I urge you to take serious note of this issue.
Such erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven representations by NCERT must be corrected immediately. This is not just a matter of factual accuracy, it concerns our historical dignity, self-respect, and the integrity of the national curriculum. Prompt and concrete action is expected.”
The newly released NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond – Grade 8, Part 1, aims to offer a broader and more inclusive account of Indian history. It includes expanded content on Maratha leaders, the history of Sikhism, powerful regional dynasties, and lesser-known rulers like Narasimhadeva I.
The textbook, set to be introduced in the 2025–26 academic year, also reflects a shift in tone in its portrayal of the Mughal emperors. It provides detailed accounts of their conquests, religious policies, cultural contributions, and episodes of brutality.