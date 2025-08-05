Mulayam Singh’s Kothi No. 4 in Moradabad to be reclaimed by UP govt

They feel that taking it away now was a calculated move by the Yogi government to weaken the morale of Samajwadis and erase their roots from western UP. The infamous incident of police firing on activists demanding a separate Uttarakhand state at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar on October 1–2, 1994, killing half a dozen people, had turned Kothi number 4 into a crisis centre where emergency meetings were held and strategies were devised to placate the party supporters who were deeply shaken by the incident.

Local SP leaders and workers feel that the district administration’s move has come as a jolt, particularly at a time when the party is preparing for the upcoming political battles in the state.

They say that it is not merely about the rules. The BJP knows the symbolic importance of this Kothi for Samajwadis in western UP. By taking it away, they want to send a message and weaken the morale of party workers. It is a deliberate attempt to shake the confidence of the cadre.

On the contrary, the district administration cited three key reasons for the cancellation, stating that the allotment was in the name of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10, 2022, and no transfer request was made thereafter. Also, the property lies on Nazul land, officially recorded as government property under the Moradabad Municipal Corporation, which needs it for officers’ residences and official projects. Additionally, the SP has not been regular in paying the rent in recent years. The loss of Kothi No. 4 means SP will now have to find a new district office — a challenge both logistically and symbolically.