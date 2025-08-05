NDA meet on August 5; restoration of J&K statehood may be discussed

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the Narendra Modi government is likely to spring surprises by taking some major and unexpected decisions, the NDA parliamentary party will meet on Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to address the MPs.

The NDA MPs will felicitate Modi on the occasion for the success of Operation Sindoor in particular, and other achievements. The meeting will continue, allowing NDA leaders to speak. Previously, at NDA parliamentary meetings, the Prime Minister has addressed MPs.

Following a wider discussion on several issues, the PM is expected to address the gathering. Meanwhile, a day after Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah separately called on President Droupadi Murmu, speculation continued on Monday regarding a potential decision to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The buzz followed closely on the heels of Modi’s praise for the visit of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. “There seems to be something big taking shape in the government. It is being speculated that the Modi government may decide on restoration of statehood to J&K on August 5—the day Article 370 was abrogated,” remarked several, including some with political ties to the Saffron party.

The speculation gained further traction after several journalists posted cryptic updates on their social media accounts, hinting at the possibility of statehood being restored. However, no senior minister has made any direct comment.

When asked by the media, most chose to avoid the topic, often offering little more than a knowing, mysterious smile. “We think the NDA MPs will felicitate PM on the grand success of Operation Sindoor and may thereafter engage in some discussion. It is likely that PM will address the NDA meeting,” remarked a senior NDA leader.