Opposition ups ante on SIR, government says will be forced to push bills

NEW DELHI: As the stalemate over Bihar SIR continues to paralyse Parliament proceedings, the government on Monday said that it will be forced to press for the passage of crucial bills if the Opposition parties don’t budge from their adamant position.

The Speaker cited the precedent of former speaker Balram Jakhar, who turned down a demand for a discussion in the House on the Election Commission’s functioning, given that the poll panel is conceived as an independent entity.

Despite the opposition suggesting that if the government is unwilling to discuss SIR, discussions can be had on electoral reforms, voter deletion etc, the government refused to concede to the demand.

Later, speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju insisted that the government wants a thorough discussion in Parliament over its bills but will be compelled to push for their passage from Tuesday in “national interest” as the proposed legislations are important for governance.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said that they had agreed to a two-day discussion over the National Sports Governance Bill and National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, both of which were scheduled to be taken up together for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but they disrupted proceedings.

The minister, however, made it clear that a debate on SIR cannot take place in Parliament as the exercise is part of the Election Commission’s administrative action and functioning. Parliament can discuss electoral reforms but not the EC’s functioning, he said, adding that the poll watchdog has carried out SIR earlier as well.

Speaking to this paper, Congress chief whip Manickam Tagore said that the government has shut doors for the opposition on the issue.

He asserted that the Law Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister must answer why the government is blocking discussion on SIR, an issue directly linked to millions of Indian citizens’ right to vote.He pointed out that Parliament has always exercised oversight on Constitutional Bodies.

He said that Parliament has debated issues such as electoral bonds, voter ID–Aadhaar Linking, appointment of Election Commissioners, Model Code of Conduct, role of CAG after the 2G report, Conduct of UPSC exams and Reports of NHRC, but no Speaker stopped that.