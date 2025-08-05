Over 130 health care facilities get national quality certification within 18 months in Chattisgarh's Bastar

RAIPUR: In the 'red zone' of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, the state has meticulously embarked upon an action plan that reportedly led to a profound transformation in the health care services.
Over 130 institutions based in the region across the seven Maoist-affected districts of Bastar got National Quality Certification during the last one and a half years.
From national-level quality certifications to recruitment of specialists, bolstering medical staffing and direct health assistance, the numbers hint at development reaching even the remotest corners of the insurgency-hit belt.
Between January 1, 2024, to June 16, 2025, as many as 130 health institutions in the Bastar division have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). These include one district hospital, 16 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and 113 Sub-Health Centres (SHCs).
What remains noteworthy is 14 institutions in the highly sensitive districts of Kanker, Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada have achieved certification. An additional 65 facilities are currently undergoing the certification process.
NQAS covers various aspects of healthcare, including service provision, patient rights, clinical care, infection control, and quality management.
To further expand access, the Vishnu Deo Sai government has accelerated Ayushman card enrolment under the Niyad Nellanar (meaning Your Own Village) scheme. In just one year, 36,231 Ayushman cards have been generated in the division, achieving a 52.6% coverage, giving health assistance of Rs 8.50 crore to 6816 beneficiaries.
"Bastar has always been a focus area for our government, and we are committed to strengthening the health services further. The phenomenal change ensuring the reach of healthcare services in Bastar became possible with the collective commitment and active involvement of Mitanins, health workers and medical professionals," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Meanwhile, State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal has planned a 3-day visit to Bastar starting Tuesday, with senior health officials to personally review the ground situation.
"The goal of the state is to ensure sustainable, resilient, quality health services reach across Chhattisgarh. Under NQAS, health institutions, especially in Bastar, have achieved an exceptional recognition of facilities meeting quality standards," the minister said.
The transformation stands as testimony to CM Sai’s vision, strategic focus, and mission-mode execution in the healthcare sector, he added.
As Bastar emerges from the shadows of apparent neglect and conflict, a major relief is felt by the tribal communities.
"We were waiting for several years to have such healthcare facilities and medical treatment," said Lalita Mandvi, a local sarpanch.
"Quality health service in remote areas is now a reality," said a delighted Ritu Kunjam, community health officer.
As many as 33 medical specialists and 118 medical officers were appointed in Bastar in the last 18 months. Besides, 75 state-level, 307 district-level staff and managers were appointed, while recruitment for 291 more posts remains underway.