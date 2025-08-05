Over 130 health care facilities get national quality certification within 18 months in Chattisgarh's Bastar

RAIPUR: In the 'red zone' of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, the state has meticulously embarked upon an action plan that reportedly led to a profound transformation in the health care services.

Over 130 institutions based in the region across the seven Maoist-affected districts of Bastar got National Quality Certification during the last one and a half years.

From national-level quality certifications to recruitment of specialists, bolstering medical staffing and direct health assistance, the numbers hint at development reaching even the remotest corners of the insurgency-hit belt.

Between January 1, 2024, to June 16, 2025, as many as 130 health institutions in the Bastar division have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). These include one district hospital, 16 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and 113 Sub-Health Centres (SHCs).

What remains noteworthy is 14 institutions in the highly sensitive districts of Kanker, Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada have achieved certification. An additional 65 facilities are currently undergoing the certification process.