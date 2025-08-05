Poshan Tracker data shows persistent malnutrition among children; central, eastern states worst hit

MANGALURU: As of June 2025, 5.46% of children under five in India were found to be wasted (low weight for height), and 15.93% were underweight (low weight for age), according to the latest Poshan Tracker data. Among children aged 0–6 years, 16.50% were recorded as underweight, indicating that malnutrition continues to pose a significant public health challenge across the country.

The figures expose stark disparities among states. Bihar reported 20.98% underweight and 9.31% wasting rates, among the highest in India, followed closely by Madhya Pradesh (24.82% underweight, 8.19% wasting) and Jharkhand (19.13% underweight, 6.68% wasting). Other high-burden states include Tripura, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, with underweight prevalence ranging from 17% to nearly 20%. In the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, wasting reached 11.62%—the highest in the country—while 22.54% of children there were underweight.

Despite a national push to improve nutrition through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the data reveals uneven outcomes. Many states, particularly in central and eastern India, continue to grapple with persistently high malnutrition rates. However, there are clear examples of improvement and effective intervention.