Punjab Vigilance Bureau busts fake heavy driving licence issuance racket

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has unearthed a major corruption racket involving the issuance of fake heavy vehicle driving licences.

It exposed a nexus between officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Gurdaspur, the State Institute of Automobile and Driving Skills Centre (SIADS) Mahuana, in Mukatsar Sahib district and private document agents operating in Gurdaspur district.

In this case, the VB has registered a corruption case against seven accused out of which four accused, including the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) have been arrested.

An official of the vigilance bureau said acting on a complaint received from a resident of Pathankot, the Bureau has launched an in-depth probe against Pratibha Sharma, a Data Entry Operator at RTA Gurdaspur.