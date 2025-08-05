Raipur Diary | Regionalism dictates BJP stance on nuns’ arrest

The discourse around the recent arrest of two Kerala nuns on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, and the subsequent bail granted by court, has revealed the implicit political compulsions of the BJP in the two states – Chhattisgarh and Kerala. While experts cited regional political dynamics as a plausible cause of the Chhattisgarh BJP camp’s defense of the nuns’ arrest, the party’s Kerala unit may have seen it as a chance to mend fences with influential Church leaders. Kerala BJP rushed to intervene, with the state party chief welcoming the nuns as they walked out of Durg jail. The episode sent ripples in Kerala politics, as leaders from every political party was seen rushing to Chhattisgarh last week.

‘Zero defect’ target in aluminium production

A flagship quality transformation initiative titled ‘Quality Sankalp’ by the Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco) has set a target to achieve “zero defect” across its diverse product portfolio. The unique monthly initiative engages over 300 employees and business partners across multiple units to foster a culture of shared accountability for quality within the Balco plant in Korba district. From raw material selection to final product inspection, rigorous quality checks are being systematically enforced. Raw materials undergo detailed scrutiny and extensive quality checks at each stage upholds product integrity.