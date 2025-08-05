‘SIR is need of the hour else state will become West Bangladesh'

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the need of the hour in West Bengal; otherwise the state will become West Bangladesh,” West Bengal BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur in an interview. Genuine natives of the state of all castes and religions have “nothing to fear” from the SIR, he assures. Excerpts:

After Bihar, it’s perhaps West Bengal’s turn to undergo the SIR, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. Why is it needed there?

It is needed to filter illegally enrolled voters—who migrated from other places, mostly from Bangladesh through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border—and address electoral malpractices the ruling Trinamool Congress has carried out for long. The SIR will take place in West Bengal as it has become the need of the hour; otherwise, the state will become West Bangladesh. The state is clamouring for the SIR, as it has always followed democratic values and practices. Genuine people here, irrespective of their caste and creed, want it. I assure the people of even Indian minorities that their original rights of voting will remain as secure as they need to be.

How prepared is the BJP ahead of the election when the Opposition, including TMC, has called the SIR process anti-democratic?

Bengal is in a total mess due to TMC misgovernance. It only engages in politics of appeasement—not politics of progress, peace, and prosperity. The BJP has emerged as the viable and last option for people who are fed up with the tyranny of TMC, corruption, and crime. Violence has become a state-sponsored occurrence. We are reaching out to people, and they want change, change, and only change for the welfare of Bengal.