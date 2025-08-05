Six years after Article 370 abrogation: Peace, progress but uncertainty looms over J&K statehood

SRINAGAR: Six years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the region stands at a crossroads of transformation. While militancy and separatist activities have significantly declined and developmental projects are gaining pace, including the Valley’s rail connectivity with the rest of India, the persistent demand for the restoration of statehood continues to shape the political discord.

There are also rumour mills that the Centre may restore partial statehood to J&K or further bifurcate Jammu from Kashmir and grant statehood to Jammu and keep Kashmir under its control as UT.

Post Article 370 abrogation, Kashmir has seen a significant reduction in unrest. Stone-pelting incidents, which were a daily occurrence before August 5, 2019, have ended. Militancy-related violence has declined significantly, and calls for shutdowns from separatist and militant groups have disappeared.

Separatist politics has taken a back seat with top separatist leaders, including Masrat Alam, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Asiya Andrabi are lodged in Tihar jail under charges related to anti-national activities. The once-busy Hurriyat Conference headquarters in Rajbagh has been shut since 2019, and its constituents have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).