Sonia, Priyanka join opposition protest against voter roll revision in Parliament premises

NEW DELHI: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

With banners and posters against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as other opposition MPs, raised slogans and demanded a rollback of the SIR as they staged their protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar.

This was the tenth day of their protest, with only one day gap in between on Monday when the opposition skipped their protest, given the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.