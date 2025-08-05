UCC on fast track in Gujarat: Report due soon, BJP eyes pre-local poll push

AHMEDABAD: In a politically significant move, the Gujarat government has accelerated efforts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State.

A high-level committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi in Gandhinagar on August 5, signalling fast-track action on the draft law.

The committee, tasked with assessing the feasibility and framework of a Common Civil Code for Gujarat, is now in its final phase, with Desai confirming that the report will be ready within a month, ruling out the need for any extension.

Speculation is rife that the UCC could be notified ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, giving the BJP government a potential ideological edge in the urban polls.

Speaking after the meeting, Justice Desai said, “We met the Governor on August 4 and the Chief Minister on August 5 in a formal interaction. While the exact date for submitting the report is yet to be fixed, it is likely to be submitted this month. As of now, there seems to be no need for an extension.”