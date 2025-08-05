Uttarkashi did not experience very heavy rainfall, leaving officials unsure about the cause of cloudburst

A deadly flash flood struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, marking one of the region’s worst disasters in recent memory. The tragedy occurred just 24 hours after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) warning for August 5. However, IMD data reveals that the district did not experience very heavy rainfall, leaving officials uncertain about the exact cause of the disaster.

The IMD had warned of potential surface runoff in its August 4 bulletin, anticipating heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. While Uttarakhand as a whole saw very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between August 3 and August 5, Uttarkashi itself recorded only light to moderate precipitation. Data from rain gauge stations showed rainfall ranging from 8 mm to 43 mm on August 5, with no readings meeting the criteria for a cloudburst—defined as 100 mm or more within an hour over a 10 sq km area.

Rohit Thaplial, IMD’s Dehradun in-charge, confirmed that no cloudburst was recorded in Uttarkashi, stating, “The district has received only light to moderate rainfall so far.”

The IMD has been issuing daily weather alerts since August 1, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from August 3 onward. On August 4, it reiterated warnings for August 5, and fresh alerts have been issued for August 6–9. Yet, the discrepancy between the forecast and actual rainfall in Uttarkashi has raised questions about what triggered the devastating flash floods.

Officials are now investigating other possible factors, such as glacial lake outbursts, landslides, or sudden water release from upstream areas, to explain the unexpected disaster. Meanwhile, the IMD continues to monitor the situation, urging caution as more heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.