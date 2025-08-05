Will ensure tickets to all castes, says BPCC chief

PATNA: The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Rajesh Kumar (Ram) has asserted that the party will follow the principle of ‘Jiski jitni hissedari, uski utni bhagidari” (The share depends on the level of participation) when distributing tickets for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Ram, a prominent Dalit face of Congress in the state, said that the party would ensure tickets to all castes, communities, and organisations in proportion to their population.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Ram exuded confidence that grand alliance, which is a part of Opposition INDIA bloc, would perform better in the state polls, paving the way for formation of next government by secular forces.

He, however, admitted that caste factors continue to play a major role in states like Bihar and UP. Even BJP by deviation from its plank of ‘Hindutva’ has started talking about caste equations in elections. Party leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, do not hesitate in revealing their castes at public places, he added.