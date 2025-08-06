Active shooter sparks lockdown at US military base in Georgia

WASHINGTON: Fort Stewart went into lockdown on Wednesday due to an active shooter who reportedly caused casualties at the US military base in the southern state of Georgia.

The base "is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area," a post on its official Facebook page said.

"The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at the time. Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing," the post said.

The 3rd Infantry Division -- which is based at Fort Stewart -- meanwhile said in a post on X that personnel should "stay inside" and "close and lock all windows and doors."