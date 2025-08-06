Airports put on high alert over possible terror attacks

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a regulatory agency attached to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has issued a set of three advisories calling for enhanced security at airports, flights and even flying training schools. This is in light of potential attacks from terrorists or anti-social elements.

In the third advisory, the BCAS has called for enhanced vigilance between September 22 and October 2 to all stakeholders in the aviation industry.

The advisory said, "In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups at airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations and helipads."