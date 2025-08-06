Airports put on high alert over possible terror attacks

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a regulatory agency attached to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has issued a set of three advisories calling for enhanced security at airports, flights and even flying training schools. This is in light of potential attacks from terrorists or anti-social elements.
In the third advisory, the BCAS has called for enhanced vigilance between September 22 and October 2 to all stakeholders in the aviation industry.
The advisory said, "In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups at airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations and helipads."
Multiple sources across agencies confirmed the receipt of these advisories to this reporter.
Playing down the orders, a senior government source said, “These are general advisories issued by us thrice a year during the time of Independence Day, Republic Day and before the Durga puja season to all airports and the stakeholders involved in them. We have issued one order to the Delhi government asking it to tighten security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport."
The source added, “Another advisory has been issued to airports across the country in light of the upcoming Independence Day and the third advisory has been issued in light of the Puja festival. These routine advisories have been blown out of proportion completely.”
There was no official comment from the aviation ministry on it.