Avoid ultra processed food to reduce weight, new study reveals

NEW DELHI: People can lose more weight by avoiding ultra processed foods, even those that make “healthy” claims, a new study has said.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, which is the largest and longest clinical trial yet to examine the effects of ultra processed foods on weight, said that avoiding ultra-processed foods or UPFs; even those labelled as healthy, can double weight loss and body fat reduction compared to diets that include UPFs. UPFs are mostly high on sugar, fat and salt (HFSS).

The study found that even “healthier” UPFs with whole grains or plant-based milk were less effective for weight and fat loss.

According to Dr Arun Gupta, convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think tank on nutrition consisting of independent medical experts, paediatricians, and nutritionists, this rigorous randomized crossover trial conducted in the UK adds powerful scientific backing to the ongoing Indian campaign demanding mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on UPFs high in salt, sugar, or fat and ban on advertisements of UPF/HFSS food products.