Blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali kills two, injures three

CHANDIGARH: Two people were killed and three injured in a blast at an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the unit located in the industrial area of Phase 9, Mohali.

Senior police and civil administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, rushed to the site to assess the situation.

An official confirmed two fatalities and three persons critically injured.

The injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Mohali.