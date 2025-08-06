Books authored by AG Noorani, Arundhati Roy among 25 works banned by J&K govt for 'glorifying terrorism'

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered the ban of 25 books, including those written by prominent authors, alleging that the works promote "false narratives, glorify terrorism, and incite secessionism."

The banned works include late legal luminary and political commentator AG Noorani's The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012, prominent author and activist Arundhati Roy's Azadi, political scientist Sumantra Bose's Kashmir at the Crossroads and journalist Anuradha Bhasin’s The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370.

Other noted works include Do you Remember Kunan Poshpora by Essar Batool &others, USA and Kashmir by Dr. Shamshad Shan, Freedom Captivity (Negotiations of belonging along Kashmiri Frontier) by Radhika Gupta, Mujahid ki Azaan by Imaam Hasan-Al Bana, Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War) by Victoria Schofield, Seema Kazi’s Between Democracy and Nation (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) and Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden.

A notification issued by the Home Department said investigations and intelligence inputs indicated that the publications played a "critical role" in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against the Indian State."