Books authored by AG Noorani, Arundhati Roy among 25 works banned by J&K govt for 'glorifying terrorism'

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered the ban of 25 books, including those written by prominent authors, alleging that the works promote "false narratives, glorify terrorism, and incite secessionism."
The banned works include late legal luminary and political commentator AG Noorani's The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012, prominent author and activist Arundhati Roy's Azadi, political scientist Sumantra Bose's Kashmir at the Crossroads and journalist Anuradha Bhasin’s The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370.
Other noted works include Do you Remember Kunan Poshpora by Essar Batool &others, USA and Kashmir by Dr. Shamshad Shan, Freedom Captivity (Negotiations of belonging along Kashmiri Frontier) by Radhika Gupta, Mujahid ki Azaan by Imaam Hasan-Al Bana, Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War) by Victoria Schofield, Seema Kazi’s Between Democracy and Nation (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) and Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden.
A notification issued by the Home Department said investigations and intelligence inputs indicated that the publications played a "critical role" in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against the Indian State."
"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain literature propagates false narratives and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. The available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence unflinchingly indicate that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Indian State," the order read.
"This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting a culture of grievance, victim hood and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism, etc," it further stated.
The order stated that 25 such books have been identified, listing out the names and author and publisher details, adding that the works, their copies or other documents are being "forfeited" under Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.
"The identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endanger the sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 & 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023,” the order said.