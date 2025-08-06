Commitment to dharm gives courage, upholds unity: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that dharm is the truth and a sacred duty, and following it with responsibility helps maintain peace in society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Dharm Jagran Nyas office in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that the practice of dharm and commitment to it gives people the courage and determination to overcome crises.

“If your commitment to dharm is strong, you will never lose courage. Everyone has seen the film Chhaava (based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj). Not only renowned figures, but even ordinary people have sacrificed themselves for dharm,” he said.

Bhagwat emphasised that it is society’s responsibility to ensure people do not stray from the path of dharm.

“The world needs dharm that embraces diversity, like Hinduism. Dharm teaches apnapan (oneness) and acceptance of differences. We may appear diverse, but at our core, we are the same,” he said.