Dalit woman gang-raped, fiance assaulted in MP's Sidhi; three held

SIDHI: A 20-year-old Dalit woman, who had gone out with her fiance in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, was allegedly raped by four men who also assaulted her male partner, said a police official on Wednesday.

Four persons were involved in the gang-rape and three of them have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Srivastava told PTI.

Five police teams have been deployed to nab the absconding accused, he informed. He said the victim, a resident of an area under Churhat police station limits, had gone out with her fiance on Tuesday.

After parking their motorcycle on the roadside near Kathoutha, they went to a nearby hill. Four men roaming in the area spotted the couple. They beat up the woman's fiance and chased him away, said the police officer.

"After this, the accused took turns to rape the woman," Srivastava stated.