DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

JAIPUR: Manager of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) guest house in Pokhran, was detained on Monday on suspicion of espionage after allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani intelligence operative posing as a DRDO official since 2020.

Security agencies arrested Mahendra and have recovered two mobile phones from his possession. He has been sent to the Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC), where multiple intelligence agencies will question him further. Officials suspect he shared sensitive information with the Pakistani agent, including details about army officers, DRDO scientists, and weapons testing at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, with the Pakistani handler reportedly contacting him even during the high-security Operation Sindoor.

Originally from Almora in Uttarakhand, Mahendra has been working as the DRDO guest house manager since 2018. His first suspected contact with the Pakistani handler occurred in 2020. The agent, pretending to be a DRDO officer, initially made casual inquiries before gradually escalating to demand classified information.

According to investigators, Mahendra regularly received WhatsApp calls asking for the list of personnel staying at the guest house. He allegedly complied and continued sharing updates, including the arrival of senior army officers, scientists, and details of missile and weapons tests.

Crucially, the handler is believed to have contacted Mahendra during Operation Sindoor—a period marked by heightened military readiness amid tensions with Pakistan. Intelligence agencies are now examining whether Mahendra disclosed any operational details related to the mission.

Further revelations are expected after intensive questioning by central intelligence units.