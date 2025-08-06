Gujarat ATS tracks Shama Parveen’s push for Ghazwa-e-Hind via online jihad propaganda

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling development linked to the 23 July terror arrests, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has revealed that Shama Parveen, the alleged Al-Qaeda handler arrested from Bengaluru on 30 July, was actively pushing provocative content online.
Her posts allegedly glorified Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and called for an armed uprising against Hindus and Indian democracy. The ATS also found disturbing videos allegedly targeting the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the United States, alongside visuals of demolitions in Gujarat. Parveen is currently in 14-day custody as the investigation deepens.
The ATS probe, which began with the 23 July arrest of four radicalised men from Ahmedabad, Modasa, Delhi, and Noida, has now zeroed in on Shama Parveen, allegedly the digital handler of the module.
Originally from Jharkhand and residing in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area with her brother, Parveen had been operating multiple social media handles to allegedly peddle Al-Qaeda’s extremist narrative.
Through both encrypted platforms and open posts under aliases such as Strangers of the Nation, she allegedly praised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, called for an armed revolution against Hindus, and promoted the Ghazwa-e-Hind ideology, a radical dream of Islamic conquest of India.
In one particularly incendiary post during India’s May 2025 Operation Sindoor against cross-border terrorism, she wrote: “Now the time has come to eliminate Hindutva,” tagging Pakistan’s Army Chief and urging him to “unite Muslim nations under Project ‘Khilafat.’”
The ATS has seized and is decoding multiple posts and videos allegedly shared by her, including:
Violent speeches by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir inciting attacks on Hindus and Indian institutions.
Sermons by Imam Abdul Aziz of Lal Masjid in Lahore advocating armed revolt to establish a caliphate in India.
Footage blaming demolitions in Gujarat and spreading venom against the RSS, PM Modi, and the U.S.
According to officials, Parveen was allegedly in direct contact with key handlers of the female wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). She is believed to have played a central role in operational planning, deciding recruitment strategies, ideological dissemination, and digital indoctrination. The four arrested men were reportedly acting on her directives.
Sources say the Ghazwa-e-Hind model, actively promoted by AQIS, is being pushed more aggressively on social media, and Shama Parveen was allegedly one of its leading conduits in India.
Her arrest, officials believe, is just the tip of a deeper digital radicalisation network that allegedly spans beyond borders, one that directly links back to Pakistan’s military establishment.
Shama Parveen remains in ATS custody as investigators widen the probe into this alleged terror ecosystem.