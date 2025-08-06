Gujarat ATS tracks Shama Parveen’s push for Ghazwa-e-Hind via online jihad propaganda

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling development linked to the 23 July terror arrests, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has revealed that Shama Parveen, the alleged Al-Qaeda handler arrested from Bengaluru on 30 July, was actively pushing provocative content online.

Her posts allegedly glorified Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and called for an armed uprising against Hindus and Indian democracy. The ATS also found disturbing videos allegedly targeting the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the United States, alongside visuals of demolitions in Gujarat. Parveen is currently in 14-day custody as the investigation deepens.

The ATS probe, which began with the 23 July arrest of four radicalised men from Ahmedabad, Modasa, Delhi, and Noida, has now zeroed in on Shama Parveen, allegedly the digital handler of the module.

Originally from Jharkhand and residing in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area with her brother, Parveen had been operating multiple social media handles to allegedly peddle Al-Qaeda’s extremist narrative.

Through both encrypted platforms and open posts under aliases such as Strangers of the Nation, she allegedly praised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, called for an armed revolution against Hindus, and promoted the Ghazwa-e-Hind ideology, a radical dream of Islamic conquest of India.