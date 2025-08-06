Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge collapse: Tanker removed after 27 Days, death toll rises to 22

AHMEDABAD: In a grim reminder of Gujarat’s worst infrastructure collapse in recent years, the chemical tanker that had been precariously hanging off the shattered Gambhira Bridge for 27 days was finally removed on Tuesday. This was just hours before the death toll climbed to 22, following the passing of another injured victim.

The complex rescue and recovery operation, led by a private Porbandar-based emergency response unit, marks a critical point in the ongoing tragedy that began on July 9, when the bridge crumbled and multiple vehicles and passengers plunged into the river below.

The Gambhira Bridge disaster, which had already claimed 21 lives, saw another fatality with the death of Dilip Padhiyar, who was undergoing treatment at Sayaji Hospital after suffering critical injuries in the collapse. Padhiyar, who had sustained serious fractures in his right hand and left leg, remained in the ICU for nearly four weeks before succumbing on Tuesday. With his death, the official toll now stands at 22, while one person Vikramsinh Padhiyar, remains untraceable.