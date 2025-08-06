Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge collapse: Tanker removed after 27 Days, death toll rises to 22

AHMEDABAD: In a grim reminder of Gujarat’s worst infrastructure collapse in recent years, the chemical tanker that had been precariously hanging off the shattered Gambhira Bridge for 27 days was finally removed on Tuesday. This was just hours before the death toll climbed to 22, following the passing of another injured victim.
The complex rescue and recovery operation, led by a private Porbandar-based emergency response unit, marks a critical point in the ongoing tragedy that began on July 9, when the bridge crumbled and multiple vehicles and passengers plunged into the river below.
The Gambhira Bridge disaster, which had already claimed 21 lives, saw another fatality with the death of Dilip Padhiyar, who was undergoing treatment at Sayaji Hospital after suffering critical injuries in the collapse. Padhiyar, who had sustained serious fractures in his right hand and left leg, remained in the ICU for nearly four weeks before succumbing on Tuesday. With his death, the official toll now stands at 22, while one person Vikramsinh Padhiyar, remains untraceable.
While grief continues to hang over the affected families, a major milestone in the clean-up was achieved with the removal of the chemical tanker that had been dangling from the broken span for nearly a month. The high-risk operation was executed by the Marines Emergency Response Centre team in coordination with district officials and engineering experts.
To stabilize and retrieve the tanker, air-lifting roller capsules were strategically inserted between the fractured section of the bridge and the tanker body. Air was then pumped into these capsules to align the tanker with the road surface. During this procedure, a strain jack held the tanker in place before it was carefully pulled onto the bridge using a cable system. The final lift was executed with two large cranes, positioned away from the bridge due to its unstable structure.
Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary explained the structural concerns: “A key span of the bridge has completely collapsed. The tanker was located about 600–700 meters from the Anand side. No equipment could be mounted on the damaged bridge, so the MERC team created a special setup on the adjoining road to distribute the 200-ton load safely.”
To ensure full operational visibility and safety, the entire extraction process was recorded using four drones, while modern technology and custom engineering played a crucial role in stabilising the situation.
According to the company, over 70 personnel, including specialist engineers, were involved. “This was one of the most technically challenging operations we’ve undertaken. We’re grateful to the Gujarat government for trusting us, and proud to have completed it in a single attempt,” the company said.
The original accident saw 20 people die instantly, with vehicles and passengers swept into the river. Since then, only 20 bodies have been recovered. Of the five injured, two - Narendrabhai Parmar and now Dilip Padhiyar - have died during treatment, while one person remains missing despite extensive search efforts.
As the state mourns yet another casualty, the focus now shifts to structural audits, accountability, and ensuring no such tragedy strikes again. Meanwhile, the story of Gambhira Bridge continues to unfold one of collapsed concrete, engineering miracles, and unhealed human loss.