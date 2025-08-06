Hathras stampede case: Charges framed against all 11 accused

HATHRAS: Charges were framed against all 11 accused in the July 2024 Hathras stampede during a religious gathering after they were produced in court on Wednesday.

With this, the court has moved the case to the evidence stage and the trial proceedings are set to begin.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 18, the defence lawyer said.

The charges were framed based on the SIT charge sheet submitted earlier in the district court.

The stampede, which took place during a satsang of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, claimed 121 lives, on July 2, 2024, in the Sikandrarao area.

Police arrested 11 people, including Surajpal's close aide and sevadar Devprakash Madhukar. However, Surajpal is not among the accused.