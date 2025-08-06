India hits record low price for Green Ammonia in first SECI auction under Green Hydrogen Mission

NEW DELHI: India has achieved a record low price of Rs 55.75 per kg for Green Ammonia in the first-ever auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme, Mode-2A.

The auction covers the supply of 75,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of Green Ammonia to Paradeep Phosphates Limited in Odisha. It marks the first in a planned series of 13 auctions over the coming month, under a cumulative tender of 7.24 lakh MTPA.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the discovered price of Rs 55.75/kg (approximately USD 641/MT) represents a substantial reduction from the previously recorded Rs 100.28/kg (USD 1,153/MT) under the H2Global auction in 2024. In comparison, Grey Ammonia prices stood at USD 515/MT as of March 2025. The 10-year fixed-price bid presents a strong economic case for offtakers to initiate their transition to cleaner energy sources.

SECI, acting as the intermediary procurer, conducted the auction under the guidance of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), with active support from the Department of Fertilisers and the participation of off-takers.