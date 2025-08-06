Kinnaur Kailash Yatra suspended, one pilgrim dead, 700 rescued after cloudburst triggers flash flood in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended as a pilgrim died and nearly 700 stranded devotees were rescued and evacuated in a nine-hour operation after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood that washed away a large part of the trekking path, including makeshift bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang.

The pilgrims currently on the route have been safely sheltered at Milling Khata and Gufa, and all necessary arrangements have been made for their safety.

Most of the trekking paths have either become dangerously slippery or have been hit by landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims. In view of these adverse conditions, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is being temporarily suspended until further notice, stated an official order.

Sources said that on August 5, as many as 402 pilgrims who had set out from Malling Khata village were stranded, prompting a rescue operation. Of these, 177 pilgrims were brought back safely to Malling Khata the same day. However, due to worsening weather conditions and rising water levels in a nearby stream, around 225 pilgrims became stranded in a cave. A leaf shelter has been set up for rescued pilgrims at the Shongtong Army Camp, where 183 individuals have already arrived.

Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, Dr. Amit Sharma, said that all devotees are safe and arrangements have been made for their meals. “They are being provided medical facilities at the hospital, and the remaining stranded people are also being rescued and brought directly to the army camp,” he said.