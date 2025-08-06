Madhya Pradesh man brutally murdered over alleged extra-marital affair, two arrested

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man who played dholak in a Bhajan Mandali was brutally murdered over an alleged extra marital affair by two scheduled tribe (ST) men in tribal-dominated Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened at a village in Khalwa area on Monday-Tuesday intervening night, when 35-year-old Devi Ram Banjara was caught at around 3 am by a tribal man outside his house.

Alleging Devi Ram’s extra marital affair with his wife, the tribal man with the help of his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) tied Devi Ram to a tree, flogged him mercilessly with a leather belt and then with wooden sticks. The savagery which reportedly continued for around an hour, ultimately led to Devi Ram’s death.

Confirming the incident, the Khandwa district police superintendent Manoj Rai told TNIE that both the accused men were arrested, produced before the court and sent to jail on court’s order on Tuesday.

Primary probe revealed that Devi Ram, who hails from a backward caste, was an agricultural labourer and also played dholak with a bhajan mandali in the village. He has a 12-year-old son.

Sometime back, he reportedly developed close relations with the tribal man’s wife and started meeting her. The tribal man had cautioned him on repeated occasions and asked to stay away from his wife.

The brutal murder happened ten days after a 17-year-old scheduled caste Class XII student was tied to a tree, his head tonsured before being brutally beaten to death by the family of a teenage girl he loved in Ratlam district of western MP. All the accused in that case too have been arrested.