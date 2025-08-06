Maharashtra CM Fadnavis holds meeting with Vantara zoo to bring back elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur

MUMBAI: Amid public uproar and pressure over bringing back Madhuri elephant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a meeting with the team of Vantara and discussed modalities to bring back the elephant.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, posting on his social media account, said he had an extensive discussion with the Vantara team today in Mumbai.
“Good news is that they assured me that they are happy to join Maharashtra Government’s petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for the smooth passage of the elephant ‘Madhuri’ back to the Math. Vantara told that they are acting only on the orders of the Hon Supreme Court and had no intentions to grab the custody of ‘Madhuri’,” he said.
CM Devendra Fadnavis further added, “The team also showed their willingness to build a rehab centre for Madhuri in Kolhapur near Nandani at a place selected by the Forest Department of Govt of Maharashtra. They also informed that they give highest respect to the religious sentiments of the community,” Fadnavis said.
The 36-year-old elephant Madhuri (also called Mahadevi) was relocated last week from Kolhapur’s Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain Math to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust at Vantara’s wildlife rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
However, residents of Kolhapur and the Jain community opposed this move, sensing a conspiracy to hand over the elephant to Vantara zoo. The elephant’s removal has triggered massive public unrest in Kolhapur.
Last Sunday, thousands took part in a 'silent march' led by former MP Raju Shetty, beginning from Nandani and ending at the district collectorate.
Taking cognizance of public sentiment, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the representatives of the Jain Math and ensured all possible help to bring Madhuri elephant back to Kolhapur. He also said the state government will file a review petition in court as well.