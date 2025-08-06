Maharashtra CM Fadnavis holds meeting with Vantara zoo to bring back elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur

MUMBAI: Amid public uproar and pressure over bringing back Madhuri elephant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a meeting with the team of Vantara and discussed modalities to bring back the elephant.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, posting on his social media account, said he had an extensive discussion with the Vantara team today in Mumbai.

“Good news is that they assured me that they are happy to join Maharashtra Government’s petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for the smooth passage of the elephant ‘Madhuri’ back to the Math. Vantara told that they are acting only on the orders of the Hon Supreme Court and had no intentions to grab the custody of ‘Madhuri’,” he said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis further added, “The team also showed their willingness to build a rehab centre for Madhuri in Kolhapur near Nandani at a place selected by the Forest Department of Govt of Maharashtra. They also informed that they give highest respect to the religious sentiments of the community,” Fadnavis said.

The 36-year-old elephant Madhuri (also called Mahadevi) was relocated last week from Kolhapur’s Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain Math to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust at Vantara’s wildlife rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.