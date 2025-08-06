MP's anti-conversion law sees 58% acquittals, only seven convictions in five years

BHOPAL: More acquittals and less convictions have marked the first five years of Madhya Pradesh’s stringent anti-religious conversion law – which is often dubbed as the ‘anti-Love Jihad’ law of the BJP-ruled central Indian state.

The Dr Mohan Yadav-led government provided in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the detailed data related to cases which were registered between January 1, 2020 and July 15, 2025 under the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 and its successor MP Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

According to the data shared as part of the written reply to the third-time BJP MLA from Khategaon (Dewas) seat Ashish Govind Sharma, as many as 283 cases were registered under various provisions of the anti-religious conversion law and ordinance in the first five and half years (January 1, 2020 and July 15, 2025) across MP.

While 197 or 70% of the registered 283 cases are under trial in different courts, in as many as 86 or 30% cases, the accused have either been acquitted, convicted or the police investigations are still underway.

In out of those 86 cases, the accused have been acquitted in 50 cases or 58% of those cases, while the accused have been convicted and awarded punishments by courts in just seven cases, which is merely seven percent of the 86 cases.

In one case registered in state capital Bhopal, the case ended following the ‘Razinaamaa’ agreement between both sides.