Narcotics Control Bureau nabs Jagsir Singh who absconded, became popular singer under fake identity

CHANDIGARH: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Jagsir Singh alias Baaz Sran who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016. He had been absconding for nine years, managing to stay under the radar by frequently changing his identity and location.
During his time on the run, he gained popularity as a singer on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, amassing millions of views under a different identity.
The Chandigarh unit of the NCB apprehended Singh, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, who was wanted in NCB CZU Crime No. 14/2015 involving the seizure of 36.15 kg of opium.
In May, the NCB published his details in leading newspapers and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. Based on credible inputs received thereafter, the NCB team successfully apprehended him on August 6.
His arrest has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and raised serious questions about identity verification and background checks on digital media.
This arrest marks a significant success in the NCB’s continued efforts against drug trafficking and its associated networks. NCB officials are now investigating to uncover any possible links between the music career of Singh and his drug trafficking operations.