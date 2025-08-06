Narcotics Control Bureau nabs Jagsir Singh who absconded, became popular singer under fake identity

CHANDIGARH: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Jagsir Singh alias Baaz Sran who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016. He had been absconding for nine years, managing to stay under the radar by frequently changing his identity and location.

During his time on the run, he gained popularity as a singer on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, amassing millions of views under a different identity.

The Chandigarh unit of the NCB apprehended Singh, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, who was wanted in NCB CZU Crime No. 14/2015 involving the seizure of 36.15 kg of opium.