PM Modi expected to visit China for first time since 2020 border standoff

Modi is likely to first visit Japan and then travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo | AP)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Japan and China beginning around August 29, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Japan to hold annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart.

From Japan, he is likely to travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

If the visit to China takes place, then it will be PM Modi's first trip to the country after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Following the standoff, the first formal meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping was held in Kazan in Russia in October last year during the BRICS Summit.

That meeting came soon after both countries announced a disengagement of troops along the border.

The SCO summit will be held from August 31 to September 1.

There is no official word on Modi's planned visit to Japan and China yet.

India-China relations
Modi China visit

