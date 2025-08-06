Reforms in last 11 years led to transparent, sensitive, citizen-centric governance: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that sweeping reforms introduced by his government over the past 11 years have transformed India’s governance model into one that is transparent, sensitive, and citizen-centric.

Citing the success of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) trinity, Modi said that the initiative had plugged massive leakages in welfare schemes and prevented the theft of over Rs 4.30 lakh crore that was allegedly being siphoned off through 10 lakh fake beneficiaries under previous regimes.

"Approximately 10 crore beneficiaries listed under various schemes such as the ration card, gas subsidy, and scholarships were found to be nonexistent. These individuals, who never actually existed, were being used by previous governments to funnel money to middlemen. However, these 10 crore fake names have now been removed from the list of beneficiaries by the incumbent government. According to an estimate, this cleanup has resulted in savings of over Rs 4.30 lakh crore, which would have otherwise gone into the wrong hands. Imagine theft of Rs 4.30 lakh crore. Now, this amount is being used for the development of this country," the prime minister said.

PM Modi was speaking at an event at Kartavya Path after inaugurating Kartavya Bhavan (Common Central Secretariat Building) 3, the first of the 10 state-of-the-art Central government office complexes planned as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

These blocks will house offices of all ministries and associated departments, presently functioning from Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, North and South Blocks and other buildings located at different locations.