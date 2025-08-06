Reforms in last 11 years led to transparent, sensitive, citizen-centric governance: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that sweeping reforms introduced by his government over the past 11 years have transformed India’s governance model into one that is transparent, sensitive, and citizen-centric.
Citing the success of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) trinity, Modi said that the initiative had plugged massive leakages in welfare schemes and prevented the theft of over Rs 4.30 lakh crore that was allegedly being siphoned off through 10 lakh fake beneficiaries under previous regimes.
"Approximately 10 crore beneficiaries listed under various schemes such as the ration card, gas subsidy, and scholarships were found to be nonexistent. These individuals, who never actually existed, were being used by previous governments to funnel money to middlemen. However, these 10 crore fake names have now been removed from the list of beneficiaries by the incumbent government. According to an estimate, this cleanup has resulted in savings of over Rs 4.30 lakh crore, which would have otherwise gone into the wrong hands. Imagine theft of Rs 4.30 lakh crore. Now, this amount is being used for the development of this country," the prime minister said.
PM Modi was speaking at an event at Kartavya Path after inaugurating Kartavya Bhavan (Common Central Secretariat Building) 3, the first of the 10 state-of-the-art Central government office complexes planned as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
These blocks will house offices of all ministries and associated departments, presently functioning from Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, North and South Blocks and other buildings located at different locations.
Modi said that the Kartavya Bhavan and other major infrastructure projects, including the new Defence Complexes, are not only a testament to India’s pace but also a reflection of its global vision.
"Our government, with a holistic vision, is engaged in the construction of grand structures like Kartavya Bhavan near Kartavya Path. This is just the first Kartavya Bhavan completed; the construction of many such Kartavya Bhavans is progressing rapidly," he said.
The PM also highlighted the fact that once these offices are shifted to the new complexes located in close proximity, employees would benefit from an improved working environment along with access to necessary amenities, which in turn will enhance their overall work output.
Modi said that with all the ministries and departments functioning from these buildings being constructed at one place, the Government will save Rs 1,500 crore, currently being spent on rented accommodations at 50 different locations.
Modi, underscoring the need for new Government office complexes, said that for decades after Independence, India’s administrative machinery operated from buildings constructed during the British colonial era.
"These administrative buildings had poor working conditions, offering insufficient space, inadequate lighting, and poor ventilation for those working there. Remarkably, the Ministry of Home Affairs functioned from the same building for over a century, despite the lack of essential resources and facilities," he said.
The PM said that many countries which gained independence alongside India have progressed rapidly.
"There must have been reasons for this...But now it is our responsibility to ensure that we do not leave problems for the coming generations…We will utilize these buildings as instruments to help liberate the country from poverty. Through them, we will realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Together, let us make India the world's third-largest economy and script the success story of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the PM stated.