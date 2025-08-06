SC reconstitutes Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by Justice B V Nagarathna.