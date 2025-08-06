Strategic mineral zone emerges as major potential Ni–Cu–PGE belt in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a significant development, a potential Nickel–Copper–Platinum Group Elements (Ni–Cu–PGE) sulphide mineralisation discovery has been reported in the Bhalukona–Jamnidih block of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh.
The discovery of Ni–Cu–PGE group elements by M/s Deccan Gold Mining Limited (DGML) in its recently acquired composite licence area in the state is being seen as a breakthrough in unlocking the potential of critical and strategic minerals in Chhattisgarh, paving the way for a new era of scientific exploration.
The Ni–Cu–PGE-associated block spans 3,000 hectares in the district, around 70 km from Raipur.
The Geological Survey of India had earlier conducted G4-level exploration of the block and identified promising mineralisation of Ni–Cu–PGE.
The Directorate of Geology and Mining, Chhattisgarh, validated the geo-scientific data and proceeded with an e-auction process.
The block was successfully auctioned on 6 March 2023, with DGML securing it by offering the highest bid of 21 percent, said a government spokesperson.
After receiving the requisite clearances for non-destructive exploration in forest zones, DGML quickly initiated fieldwork including geological mapping, rock chip sampling, drone-based magnetic surveys, and Induced Polarisation (IP) surveys to demarcate mineralised zones.
Preliminary findings have been encouraging, with a 700-metre-long mineralised zone identified in prospective mafic–ultramafic rock formations. Geophysical data further indicates the presence of sulphide mineralisation up to a depth of 300 metres, suggesting substantial mineral potential in the area.
Adjacent to this discovery zone lies the Kelwardabri Ni–Cu–PGE block, which was earlier auctioned to the Vedanta Group. The two blocks together are expected to emerge as a high-potential critical mineral hub in Mahasamund, placing Chhattisgarh on the strategic mineral development map of India.
“This landmark discovery is a crucial step towards securing vital mineral resources for the state and the nation. The government remains fully committed to promoting scientific and sustainable mineral exploration to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister.
The discovery comes at a time when the state is actively pursuing an ambitious mineral exploration roadmap for 2024–25, with over 50 percent of the planned projects dedicated to critical and strategic minerals. So far, Chhattisgarh has successfully auctioned 51 mineral blocks, which includes 10 blocks of key resources such as graphite, nickel, chromium, PGEs, lithium, glauconite, phosphorite, and graphite–vanadium.
The state has set up a dedicated Critical Mineral Cell aimed at providing expert guidance and promoting collaboration with academic, research, and industry institutions to enable advanced exploration and beneficiation of these resources.