Strategic mineral zone emerges as major potential Ni–Cu–PGE belt in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a significant development, a potential Nickel–Copper–Platinum Group Elements (Ni–Cu–PGE) sulphide mineralisation discovery has been reported in the Bhalukona–Jamnidih block of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh.

The discovery of Ni–Cu–PGE group elements by M/s Deccan Gold Mining Limited (DGML) in its recently acquired composite licence area in the state is being seen as a breakthrough in unlocking the potential of critical and strategic minerals in Chhattisgarh, paving the way for a new era of scientific exploration.

The Ni–Cu–PGE-associated block spans 3,000 hectares in the district, around 70 km from Raipur.

The Geological Survey of India had earlier conducted G4-level exploration of the block and identified promising mineralisation of Ni–Cu–PGE.

The Directorate of Geology and Mining, Chhattisgarh, validated the geo-scientific data and proceeded with an e-auction process.

The block was successfully auctioned on 6 March 2023, with DGML securing it by offering the highest bid of 21 percent, said a government spokesperson.