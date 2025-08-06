Sugar farmers' cooperative body supports govt's ethanol blending programme, says it benefits farmers

NEW DELHI: Sugar farmers' cooperative organisation has backed the government's ethanol blending program, which is scientifically validated, economically inclusive, and environmentally responsible. The blending process does not significantly affect vehicle engines or their efficiency.

In a social media post on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) dismissed concerns about the negative impact of ethanol-blended petrol (E20) on older vehicles, calling these worries unfounded. The ministry assured the public that E20 petrol does not cause significant damage to older vehicles.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) said it strongly supports the recent clarification issued by the MoPNG, which addresses the unfounded concerns raised about the impact of 20% ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles.