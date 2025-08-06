UP Minister rebukes PWD engineer for opening bridge without approval in Ballia

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister and Ballia Nagar MLA Daya Shankar Singh publicly rebuked a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer for opening a newly constructed bridge in his constituency without informing him.
Singh visited the bridge over the Kathar Nala around midnight and expressed anger over its inauguration without his knowledge.
“Don’t lose your mind. I am the MLA and the minister here. You opened the bridge without informing me. I know under whose direction you’re working,” Singh told the executive engineer present at the site.
Although he did not name anyone, Singh appeared to suggest the engineer was acting under the influence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh.
“Are you contesting elections from here? Is the BSP giving you a ticket? Maybe the MLA is helping you get one,” he remarked.
Speaking to reporters later, Singh said the executive engineer had previously claimed that the bridge could not be opened due to pending formal testing and lack of administrative approval, despite repeated requests.
“But suddenly, under the influence of someone known to interfere in PWD affairs, the bridge was opened without approval or informing us, just so we don’t get the credit,” he alleged.
Singh said the matter would be reported to higher authorities and also raised concerns about the functioning of the PWD in the area.
“Since 2015, not even a drain has been built here despite prior payments. How can any officer in this government wield such power? He is ignoring the minister, the MLA, and even the municipal chairman. There must be some higher protection,” he added.