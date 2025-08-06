UP Minister rebukes PWD engineer for opening bridge without approval in Ballia

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister and Ballia Nagar MLA Daya Shankar Singh publicly rebuked a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer for opening a newly constructed bridge in his constituency without informing him.

Singh visited the bridge over the Kathar Nala around midnight and expressed anger over its inauguration without his knowledge.

“Don’t lose your mind. I am the MLA and the minister here. You opened the bridge without informing me. I know under whose direction you’re working,” Singh told the executive engineer present at the site.

Although he did not name anyone, Singh appeared to suggest the engineer was acting under the influence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh.

“Are you contesting elections from here? Is the BSP giving you a ticket? Maybe the MLA is helping you get one,” he remarked.