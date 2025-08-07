114 families evicted from village grazing reserve land in Assam's Lakhimpur: Officials

ASSAM: The Assam government on Thursday evicted 114 families who had allegedly encroached on village grazing reserve (VGR) and cleared 78.21 acres (237 bighas) in Lakhimpur district, officials said.

The eviction drive in Phukondoli village under Naoboicha revenue circle was conducted under heavy security cover.

The families were served notices on July 31, and most of the people had cleared their belongings, with 25 per cent of them already leaving the village, a district official said.

The village was in a low-lying area, and the settlers had allegedly dug up ponds for carrying out fishery business with each family earning Rs 5 to 10 lakh annually, he said.